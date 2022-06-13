Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 83,302 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,302 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Nucor worth $31,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Nucor by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Nucor by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Nucor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $120.17 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

