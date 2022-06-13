Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $21.09 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.69% of Commvault Systems worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $61.86 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

