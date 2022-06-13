Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $22.96 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after acquiring an additional 803,428 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $54,425,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $77.20 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.