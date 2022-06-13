Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $23.38 Million Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.48% of Univar Solutions worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,335.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,414 shares of company stock worth $304,107 and have sold 197,031 shares worth $6,306,492. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

