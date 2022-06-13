Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $22,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.