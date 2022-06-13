Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.31% of Stifel Financial worth $22,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

