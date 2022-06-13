Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 1.43% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $25,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,878,000 after buying an additional 97,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $45.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

