Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.19% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $28,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.