Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 296 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.09% of Teradyne worth $25,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,672,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 170,413 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,764,000 after buying an additional 215,804 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,970,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teradyne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER opened at $96.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.82 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

