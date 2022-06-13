Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 361 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $24,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MLAB stock opened at $201.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.99 and a one year high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 576.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.48.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.86%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

