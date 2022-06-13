Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 450 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.48% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $27,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $100.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

