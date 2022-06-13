Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

GSL has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Global Ship Lease from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.73. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

