GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $526.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 73.6% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $402,739.93 and approximately $526.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,719.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.37 or 0.05132417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022736 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00178110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.85 or 0.00581161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00548519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00060437 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003408 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

