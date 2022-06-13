Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Holdings Decreased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOGL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.94%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

