Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on GT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.76.

Shares of GT stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,623 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

