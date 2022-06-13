Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

OACB stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

