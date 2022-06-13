Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 1,349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 70,418 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the third quarter worth $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the third quarter worth $2,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the third quarter worth $4,965,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 39.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period.

Shares of PACX opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.01.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

