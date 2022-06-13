Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWIN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 966,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 203,023 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 592,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DWIN opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance and insurtech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

