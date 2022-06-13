Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of American Acquisition Opportunity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAO opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

