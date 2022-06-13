Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $692,057.69 and $2,497.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00388391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00521784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

