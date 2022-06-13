Gray Television, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Gray Television stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.