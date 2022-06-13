Greenline Partners LLC Acquires 6,940 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.9% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.