Greenline Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,750 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $224.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.65 and a 200-day moving average of $255.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

