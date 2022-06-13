Greenline Partners LLC Buys 402 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC owned 0.12% of World Acceptance worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 565.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $125.80 on Monday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $121.35 and a 1 year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $789.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.98.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). The business had revenue of $166.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.91 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

World Acceptance Profile (Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.