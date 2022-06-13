Greenline Partners LLC Buys 59 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,350,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $325.53 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.22 and its 200-day moving average is $339.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

