Greenline Partners LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

