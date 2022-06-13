Greenline Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,232 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

