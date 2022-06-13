Greenline Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the period. POSCO accounts for 2.3% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of POSCO worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

NYSE:PKX opened at $52.50 on Monday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $80.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. POSCO’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

