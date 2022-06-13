Greenline Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG stock opened at $2,154.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,391.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,639.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total value of $17,389,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.