Grin Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $126,332.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,247.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.04 or 0.05291862 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00021432 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00177374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.20 or 0.00587011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.39 or 0.00552099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00061053 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

