GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,065,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHOT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 903,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,344. GrowLife has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get GrowLife alerts:

GrowLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrowLife, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. It focuses on functional medicinal mushroom business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.