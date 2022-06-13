GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,065,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHOT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 903,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,344. GrowLife has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
GrowLife Company Profile (Get Rating)
