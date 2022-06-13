Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $17.58 on Monday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $228,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,984.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,436,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 187,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,668,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

