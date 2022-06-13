Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 192.3% in May

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTHP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139. Guided Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.
About Guided Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guided Therapeutics (GTHP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.