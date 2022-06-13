Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,281 shares of company stock worth $640,146. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

