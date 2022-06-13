Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Down 43.4% in May

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gulf Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of GURE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.24. 325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.40. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

Gulf Resources ( NASDAQ:GURE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 2.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Gulf Resources worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

