H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 74.1% in May

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HCYT traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,887. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
H-CYTE Company Profile
