H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 74.1% in May

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HCYT traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,887. H-CYTE has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

H-CYTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

H-CYTE, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.