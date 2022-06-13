Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,040,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 862,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,644,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after buying an additional 50,487 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

