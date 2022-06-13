Hamster (HAM) Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hamster (HAM) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $3.90 million and $131,545.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00387669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00040829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.69 or 0.00501187 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

