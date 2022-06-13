Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 13,402 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.48. 38,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,190. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

