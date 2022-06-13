Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 84,669 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,669 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 2.49% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNOV stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,400. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $39.17.

