Harbour Investments Inc. Has $21.20 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $21,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,996. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.77 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92.

