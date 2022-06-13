Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $60.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.