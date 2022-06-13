Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,033 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $13.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $450.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,439. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $199.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.01.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.