Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 57,060 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,060 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of MGE Energy worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 54,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,835,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGEE. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,322. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $208.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

