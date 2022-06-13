Head-To-Head Survey: DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of DiDi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DiDi Global and LiveWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiDi Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiDi Global presently has a consensus price target of 15.60, indicating a potential upside of 581.22%. Given DiDi Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Profitability

This table compares DiDi Global and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiDi Global -28.68% -94.91% -32.03% LiveWorld 17.72% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiDi Global and LiveWorld’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiDi Global $27.28 billion 0.41 -$7.74 billion N/A N/A LiveWorld $10.06 million 0.77 $1.82 million $0.03 5.65

LiveWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiDi Global.

Summary

LiveWorld beats DiDi Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiDi Global (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc. operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About LiveWorld (Get Rating)

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

