Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.50

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 14820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 244,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.