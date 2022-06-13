Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.69) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDDGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.

HDD opened at €1.76 ($1.89) on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €1.58 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of €3.14 ($3.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.24 million and a PE ratio of -92.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.41.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.