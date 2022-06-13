Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.69) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.
HDD opened at €1.76 ($1.89) on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €1.58 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of €3.14 ($3.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.24 million and a PE ratio of -92.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.41.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.
