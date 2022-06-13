Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRTG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.50). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $158.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -6.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

