Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.27% of Hologic worth $51,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 526.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Hologic by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX opened at $71.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

