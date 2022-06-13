Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HNST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Honest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. Honest has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honest will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 64,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $259,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,351.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Klages sold 10,092 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,973.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,858.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,929 shares of company stock valued at $851,865 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Honest by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honest by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Honest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Honest by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

